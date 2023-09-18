The relaxed atmosphere and natural beauty of the Hallidays Point region has been captured in a new book by an author intent on documenting the unique character of the area.
Titled Early days in Black Head and Hallidays Point: Stories of residents and visitors, the book is the work of Black Head author, Lindsay Gething.
More than 90 people gathered at the Black Head Surf Lifesaving Club on Wednesday, September 13 to celebrate the launch, including MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and local historian, Peter Ryall.
"It was a lovely occasion where people who hadn't seen each other for a long time caught up," Lindsay said.
The book is the culmination of two years work for the author, exploring the history of Black Head and Hallidays Point from 1927 to 2000 with a focus on stories told by long time residents and visitors.
The book weaves these first hand accounts around historical data and photographs that capture the essence of life in the area.
For Lindsay, who has lived in Black Head for the past four years, the project unearthed an overriding sense of community that, along with the natural beauty of the area, deserved to be documented.
"The thing that came across to me most strongly was a sense of community spirit; people look after each other," Lindsay said.
"These people, who are quiet everyday people, all have contributed so much in their lives in so many different ways.
"Hallidays Point wouldn't be what it is today without the volunteers who've worked to build the surf club and the bowling club and the tennis club and all these places."
Making the day even more special for the author was that her son, David flew in from Hong Kong especially for the occasion.
Also in attendance were people from southern NSW and Canberra who made the trip to be there on the day.
Early days in Black Head and Hallidays Point: Stories of residents and visitors is now available and can be purchased from Hallidays Point Post Office, or by contacting hallidayshistory@gmail.com
