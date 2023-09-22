Manning River Times
Sebastian, son of Jamie-Lee and Joel, was born at Manning Base Hospital on August 10

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Picture supplied.
Jamie-Lee Formosa and Joel Clarke of Cundletown are thrilled to announce the arrival of their son, Sebastian Oliver.

