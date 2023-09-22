Jamie-Lee Formosa and Joel Clarke of Cundletown are thrilled to announce the arrival of their son, Sebastian Oliver.
Sebastian was born at Manning Base Hospital on August 10, 2023, weighing 3580 grams or 7 lbs 14oz.
He is a brother for Heath, Zaide and Kaylen.
Proud grandparents are Tracy Waters of Krambach, Anne Barron and Darren Hutchinson of George's Hall, and Dave Formosa of Gosford.
Proud great grandparents are Jean Barron of Dyers Crossing, and Brian and Kerry Formosa of Oatley.
