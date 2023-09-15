Sport making the news this weekend

We also learn from Friday's sports pages that a home grand final for the Pirates isn't all it's cracked up to be. Yes, there's the home crowd, but as the club is run by volunteers, the players have commitments like helping set up the grounds. Today they won't have that distraction, they will be all packed on a bus to make the trip to Port together. All, that is, except co-captain coach Jordan Worboys who is making the trip earlier so he can watch his partner, Ashleigh Salmon play her grand final as a member of the Taree City Bull's women's league tag side. Their daughter, nine-month-old Olivia is also be on the sideline.