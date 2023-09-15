Sport making the news this weekend

It's the pointy end of the season for the majority of our winter sports and it's been an exciting year. I know this as I proof read the sports reports for the Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester.
Before Mick McDonald joined the Manning River Times team, I spent my fair share of time on the Times sports desk and from my perspective, coverage has changed a lot. Match reports have been replaced by analysis, for a start.
Sport "reports" are a great read. They're people stories. This week, for example, I learned that several players in the Old Bar Pirates come from New Guinea, where rugby league is the national sport, and they will be very excited to meet Boyd Cordner who is flying from Melbourne, where he has commitments with the Roosters, to Port Macquarie today (Saturday) for the Group Three grand final. Boyd, who has represented at all levels of rugby league, is a Pirates junior, starting at the age of four, in the under sixes.
We also learn from Friday's sports pages that a home grand final for the Pirates isn't all it's cracked up to be. Yes, there's the home crowd, but as the club is run by volunteers, the players have commitments like helping set up the grounds. Today they won't have that distraction, they will be all packed on a bus to make the trip to Port together. All, that is, except co-captain coach Jordan Worboys who is making the trip earlier so he can watch his partner, Ashleigh Salmon play her grand final as a member of the Taree City Bull's women's league tag side. Their daughter, nine-month-old Olivia is also be on the sideline.
It's a big day at Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry today too. Southern League football grand finals will be played in 12s, 13s, 14, 15s and 16s, plus men's division. The under 18s and women's division grand finals were played last night.
Manning River Times sports journo Mick McDonald today will be covering his 40th Group Three grand final - an amazing milestone. Mick and Port News journalist Mardi Borg team up to provide updates on all the games via social media throughout today, followed by coverage on our websites this evening, all going well.
Today's photo was taken at the Rainbow Warriors football club presentation last weekend and features club president Matty Zarb and vice president Ashwin Singh in a tribute to the Mario Bros. The Rainbow Warriors provide football for children of all abilities and 2023 has been their best year yet. Read more in the link below.
Enjoy you weekend, and may your best side win.
Toni Bell,
ACM editor, Manning River Times
