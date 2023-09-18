Manning River Times
MidCoast Council defers Hallidays Point Place Strategy

By Jeanene Duncan
September 19 2023 - 4:30am
Black Head ocean baths. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has again deferred its pilot project, the Hallidays Point Place Strategy.

