Mid Coast NSW girl awarded Variety Heart Scholarship for 2023

By Staff Reporters
September 25 2023 - 10:34am
Mum, Emily says the Variety Heart Scholarship means Amelia can travel to attend drama workshops in Newcastle or maybe even audition for theatre productions in Port Macquarie - "things we just could not afford otherwise". Picture supplied.
Triple threat Amelia-Jane Brady, 12, has been performing for as long as mum, Emily, can remember.

