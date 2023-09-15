IT'S fulltime for On The Bench today, going into the Group Three Rugby League grand finals to be played at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Henry talks about his side's preparation for the big game and revealed he won't be coaching in 2024. He was guarded on whether he'll hang up his boots if Old Bar wins the premiership.
Henry promises the Pirates won't be ambushed by the Sharks on Saturday, in contrast to the major semi-final a fortnight ago when Port won 24-10 at Old Bar.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, kicks off for the last time in 2023 on the Manning River Times Facebook page from the traditional time of 4pm.
