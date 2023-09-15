Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Old Bar co-captain-coach today's guest On The Bench

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry flanked by On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry flanked by On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge

IT'S fulltime for On The Bench today, going into the Group Three Rugby League grand finals to be played at Port Macquarie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.