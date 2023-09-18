Manning River Times
Little Bunyah Road at Bucca Wauka closed from September 25

By Staff Reporters
September 18 2023 - 10:00am
Little Bunyah Road. Picture supplied.
A timber culvert on the Little Bunyah Road at Bucca Wauka is being replaced with concrete pipes.

