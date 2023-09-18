A timber culvert on the Little Bunyah Road at Bucca Wauka is being replaced with concrete pipes.
As a result, the road will be closed from Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 6, weather permitting.
The work is occurring during school holidays to minimise the disruption to school bus routes.
Motorists have been asked to allow extra travel time and use an alternate route via Bunyah and Waterloo Roads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.