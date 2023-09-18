Iconic fire danger rating signs on roadsides across NSW are getting a digital facelift, with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) set to provide real-time fire risk information to communities via remotely operated signs.
More than 200 digital fire warning signs are being rolled out, as the state approaches bushfire season.
The signs, which are powered by solar panels, are automatically updated each day in line with fire danger ratings on the RFS website. The ratings are informed by data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The digital upgrade means RFS volunteers will no longer need to manually change the signs daily.
The signs use the revised Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which includes four categories for fire danger: Moderate (green), High (yellow), Extreme (orange) and Catastrophic (red), with simple actions for the community to take at each level.
On days when there is minimal risk, 'no rating' is used.
The signs should prove to be a valuable asset in what many are predicting to be a hectic bushfire season due to the buildup of vegetation as a result of prolonged wet weather experienced in recent years.
"Wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth, and as we move out of this incredibly wet period the bush fire risk is returning to NSW," RFS commissioner, Rob Rogers said.
"The new fire danger rating system introduced last season is the biggest change to fire danger rating science in more than 60 years.
"The way fire danger ratings are communicated has been improved and simplified, to make it easier for our communities to make decisions to stay safe on days of fire danger risk."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.