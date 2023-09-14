Strengthening work on Scotts Creek Bridge, on the manning Point Road, is now complete and the traffic signals will be removed.
The strengthening work involved installing steel support beams to increase the load bearing capacity between the bridge girders and piers.
Traffic was reduced 15kph and limited to a single lane during the work.
The bridge links Oxley Island and Mitchells Island.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.