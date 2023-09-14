Manning River Times
Strengthening of Scotts Creek Bridge completed

By Staff Reporters
September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Scotts Creek Bridge. Picture supplied
Strengthening work on Scotts Creek Bridge, on the manning Point Road, is now complete and the traffic signals will be removed.

