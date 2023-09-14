Manning River Times
Old Bar forward Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi can play in the Group 3 grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:30am
Old Bar's Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi can play in the grand final.
Old Bar's Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi can play in the grand final.

OLD Bar has received a boost going into the Group Three Rugby League grand final with interchange forward Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi being cleared to play by the NSWRL judiciary.

