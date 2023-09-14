OLD Bar has received a boost going into the Group Three Rugby League grand final with interchange forward Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi being cleared to play by the NSWRL judiciary.
He was charged with grade 1 striking and this would carry a one game suspension, ruling him out of Saturday's grand final against Port Macquarie at Port Macquarie.
The club sought a downgrade on Wednesday night, with Sipaea-Saifoloi represented by Old Bar vice president Jonathon Tickle.
Tickle said the grade 1 charge will stand and the suspension will have to be served.
"Ruben received leniency to allow him to play in a grand final,'' Tickle said.
"Where they found leniency was the fact that Ruben didn't start the incident. It was in retaliation after he was clocked first.
"He's right to go.''
