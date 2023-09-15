The footpath in Old Bar's Waterman Street will be extended as part of roadwork beginning Monday, September 18.
The project, between from Bryan Street to Belford Street, includes upgrades to the road surface, kerb and guttering and stormwater drainage, spray sealing and line marking.
MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said the works are expected to take three months to complete, weather permitting.
"Changed traffic conditions and construction noise during this time may impact some residents, however work will only be undertaken between 7am and 5pm weekdays."
During some stages the road will be reduced to one lane with traffic control measures in place. There will be a short period of road closure with detours in place when the pipe crossing works are undertaken.
This project is jointly funded by the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program and Get Active NSW.
To stay up to date on major road projects taking place across the MidCoast and plan your travels, head to http://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/MajorRoadProjects
