MidCoast Council to upgrade Waterman Street at Old Bar

By Staff Reporters
September 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Waterman Street, Old Bar. Picture supplied.
The footpath in Old Bar's Waterman Street will be extended as part of roadwork beginning Monday, September 18.

