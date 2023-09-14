Manning River Times
Inquest into death of Lake Macquarie sailor Alan Beeby, who vanished after boat capsized near Forster in 2020

By Nick Bielby
September 14 2023 - 11:00am
A Lake Macquarie man stood on the bottom of an overturned cruiser in gentle seas off the coast of Forster in pitch dark calling for his dad who had vanished after the pair scrambled from the doomed vessel moments earlier.

