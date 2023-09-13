People with asthma or other respiratory problems are advised to keep clear of Myall Lakes National Park or stay indoors, close windows and doors, and follow their health plan with another smoky day predicted for the Bulahdelah area.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), assisted by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in Myall Lakes National Park on Thursday, September 14.
The Rosenthal prescribed burn within Myall Lakes National Park and private properties adjacent to Old Inn Road and Rosenthal Road is expected to continue into the weekend.
Additional burns are planned, over a number of days in the park off the Markwell Road.
The aim of these burns is to reduce fuel within the park and adjoining private properties, helping improve bushfire protection for the park and adjacent private property and other nearby assets.
People with known health conditions should sign up to get air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS and check the RFS website for advice and for regular updates on planned burns.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW.
These hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from summer bushfires.
The NPWS conducts controlled burns for a range of purposes, including asset protection, strategic fire control, maintenance of biodiversity and research.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS "Fires Near Me" website and app.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.