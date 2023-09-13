Manning River Times
The burn will be conducted from tomorrow and into the weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Hazard reduction burns in Myall Lakes National Park will be held tomorrow. Picture Shutterstock.
People with asthma or other respiratory problems are advised to keep clear of Myall Lakes National Park or stay indoors, close windows and doors, and follow their health plan with another smoky day predicted for the Bulahdelah area.

