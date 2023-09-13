Forster store break-in - police appeal for public assistance

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man following a break in at Forster last month.
In the early hours of Sunday, August 20 a store at Stockland Forster Shopping Centre, in Breese Parade was broken into.
A significant amount of jewellery, including chains and bracelets, was stolen.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of a man they believe can assist investigators with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of medium build, tall, and appeared to have a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm.
He is shown wearing black pants, with a long-sleeve dark blue shirt, hi-vis vest, and black and white gloves.
Anyone with information, or who is able to identify the man, is urged to contact Forster Police on 6555 1299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Event E416314494 relates.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.