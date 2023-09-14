This week's edition marks a very big milestone in my association with firstly the old Wingham Chronicle and later with the Manning River Times newspapers.
I first began writing on September 18, 1988 with the happenings for the bicentennial year in Tinonee, taking over from good friend, the late Jan Dyson. Jan had been inspired by the town writings of the late John Waterman who also had a column in these newspapers and kept the limelight on the beautiful little village of Tinonee.
I can remember the other local ladies who did a similar column to mine including the late Cynthia Davies who wrote about Wingham and later Margaret Black who took over from her, Kaye who wrote about The Bulga, Pam Nipperess and Colleen Boyd who gave us the news on Mount George. My how things have changed from those days, we either gave our notes in as hand written or done on a typewriter but now with modern computers and mobile phones all is very different.
I would like to thank all the staff of these establishments who have helped me, given advice etc and have been able to print most of what I have written.
I have made scrapbooks and a few still in progress on what I have written, as I believe it will in time be a good resource on our local history.
Some weeks it felt like a chore but other times it just flowed - guess it depended on what had been happening around time.
Many happy birthday wishes go out to dear friends Ray and Judy Cluss of Tinonee who both had birthdays over this last weekend.
Ray celebrated his 84th on September 10 whilst Judy turned 80 years on Tuesday, September 12.
To mark the event several other family members joined them at a weekend away in Nambucca Heads. The weather was good so I am sure everyone had a very happy time.
Tinonee Public School had a full week this week with intensive swimming beginning on Monday with a full house of participants and thankfully the weather has been ideal. Thursday, September 14 was another Kinder Orientation Day as well as the students acknowledged RU OK Day. On Friday several teams participated in the Zone Netball Gala Day and it is hoped all had a great day coming home with a win or two.
The school's P and C have been busy and held a successful Father's Day stall raising the magnificent amount of $1400, which also included a raffle. Their next fundraiser will be the Christmas raffle and they are collecting donations of items for this, this raffle is usually drawn at the end of year presentation normally held at the MEC.
This Saturday, September 16 the Tinonee Memorial Hall will be holding its annual general meeting commencing at 1.30pm with all members welcome to attend. Following the meeting a light afternoon tea will be held.
A number of upgrades and improvements have been carried out during this last financial year and the committee would like to thank their regular hall hirers for their ongoing support of this important community facility.
Friday, September 15 at 4pm, an afternoon service for veterans and families of veterans will gather at Wingham Town Hall to witness the dedication of the updated honour rolls in a short ceremony. The updates include those whose names have been collected since the earlier installation of the rolls and of those from the local area who have served in the more recent conflicts and peace-keeping forces.
