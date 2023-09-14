I can remember the other local ladies who did a similar column to mine including the late Cynthia Davies who wrote about Wingham and later Margaret Black who took over from her, Kaye who wrote about The Bulga, Pam Nipperess and Colleen Boyd who gave us the news on Mount George. My how things have changed from those days, we either gave our notes in as hand written or done on a typewriter but now with modern computers and mobile phones all is very different.