OLIVIA Worboys will be barracking for two different sides on Group Three Rugby League grand final day at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
She just doesn't realise it yet and when the games get underway, Olivia won't know what all the fuss is about.
Olivia is nine months old, the daughter of Ashleigh Salmon and Jordan Woyboys. They'll both be playing in the season's biggest matches tomorrow - Ashleigh for Taree City's women's league tag and Jordan with Old Bar first grade, where he's the co-captain-coach. Both will also handle playmaking duties for their teams.
Ashleigh's Taree City side will be much-the-underdog in the clash against Port City. Jordan's Pirates were the popular elect for much of the year until upset by Port Sharks in the major semi at Old Bar a fortnight ago. Now they'll have to beat the Sharks on their home ground to end the Old Bar's title drought that stretches back to 1990.
The Bulls haven't beaten Port City this year, but Ashleigh remains hopeful.
"We have a good side,'' she said.
"The base of the team has been together for a while and even our younger players have been around for a couple of years. We've played well in the back end of the season.''
Given they're with different clubs, Jordan and Ashleigh don't get to watch each other's games all that often.
"I can't get to all his games and obviously Jordan doesn't get to all mine. But we go where we can,'' Ashleigh said
Ashleigh says she doesn't get particularly nervous watching Jordan play.
"In the bigger games or when it's close sometimes I do, but that's just because I want him to do well,'' she said.
In what could be a nomination for the partner of the year award, Jordan said he'll brave an early start and forgo a trip to Port on the Old Bar team bus to see Ashleigh go around on Saturday.
"I'll be there at 10.30 to be supportive,'' he said.
"Jord won't go up with the team, but he'll head back home with them,'' Ashleigh said.
"I'll go up with the girls, but not back with them.
"The sacrifices we make,'' Ashleigh laughed.
"It's all about compromise - it's the key to a successful relationship,'' Jordan agreed, trying his best to sound serious.
Saturday night's celebrations or otherwise also present something of a dilemma, given the Pirates will be at Old Bar, the Bulls in Taree.
"I'll go with Jord on Saturday night and he can have Sunday and Monday with the boys. I'll try and catch up with the girls sometime on Saturday,'' Ashleigh said
Ashleigh is confident the Pirates can upset the Sharks, although she believes discipline will be the key.
"Finals are a whole new kettle of fish,'' Jordan said when asked about Taree City's chances.
"First grade showed that - Port Sharks were nearly celebrating a Mad Monday a month ago, now they're first team in the grand final. If the Bulls turn up and play for the whole game, they can beat the Breakers.''
Olivia will be there for both fixtures.
"Livvie's a great supporter,'' Ashleigh said enthusiastically.
"When she's not asleep.''
