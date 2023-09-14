Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group Three league grand finals a family affair for nine-month-old Olivia Worboys

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Worboys' parents Ashleigh Salmon and Jordan Worboys are both involved in league grand finals tomorrow Saturday. Picture supplied.
Olivia Worboys' parents Ashleigh Salmon and Jordan Worboys are both involved in league grand finals tomorrow Saturday. Picture supplied.

OLIVIA Worboys will be barracking for two different sides on Group Three Rugby League grand final day at Port Macquarie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.