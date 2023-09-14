FORMER Sydney Roosters, NSW and Australian captain Boyd Cordner will make a beeline from Melbourne tomorrow morning to get to Port Macquarie to support Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League grand final against Port Macquarie.
He'll be in Melbourne with the Roosters for tonight's elimination semi against the Storm.
"Boyd's already booked a flight first thing so he can get to Port,'' Henry said.
"I'll get him to have a word to the boys before the match, not so much the game plan, but more to let them know his experiences in big matches - he's done everything in the game.''
Henry said it'll be a big thrill for the club's contingent from Papua New Guinea - Shane Nigel, John Stanley. Emmanuel Soli and David Aron. NRL players are reportedly revered in PNG, where rugby league is the national sport.
"I went to the shops with them the other day and we ran into Spud (Chris Cordner, Boyd's dad). I explained to them who Spud was and they were pretty excited to meet him,'' Henry said.
"I can only imagine what they'll be like when they meet Boyd.''
The Pirates will be playing their second successive grand final after losing last year's decider to Port City at Old Bar. Port Sharks upset the Pirates 24-10 in the major semi-final at fortnight ago, with Old Bar defeating Macleay 34-24 last week in the final at Old Bar.
Henry assured the Pirates will be better prepared for the Sharks this time, conceded they were ambushed a fortnight ago.
Macleay had ended Port City's season with an upset win in the minor semi the day before, so eliminating the side most agreed would be Old Bar's biggest threat to winning the premiership.
"Because of that we were mentally unprepared,'' Henry said.
"And full credit to the Sharks, they were ready for us and played well.''
The Pirates, with the wind at their backs, had all the ball in the opening 25 minutes, but didn't post any points.
It looked ominous when the Sharks scored two quick converted tries just before halftime before the Pirates fought back to 12-10 at the break.
"With 15 minutes to go it was still 12-10 and anyone's game,'' Henry said.
"Then Jordy (Worboys) was sin binned and that changed everything. But we'll be ready for them this week - there'll be no ambush.''
Henry agreed the Pirates were too one-out in attack in the major semi and didn't put enough pressure on the Port defence.
"Us going one out all day is no good,'' he said.
"We've looked at that, we've come to a game plan where we try to find some extra space. Bashing our heads against their pack isn't going to work.''
Henry claims the Pirates have been the most consistent side in the competition for the past three years but agrees the premiership window may be closing. He said the players involved in last year's grand final know the hollow feeling that follows a loss.
"We don't want to dwell on it - we don't want to go through that again,'' he said.
"But this is a different year, a different feel, we've bought into the team mentality this week and we're ready to go.''
