Boyd Cordner to make a beeline from Melbourne to Port Macquarie to assist Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 4:00am
Match winning Old Bar winger Simon Wise tries to escape from a Macleay tackle during the final at Old Bar.
FORMER Sydney Roosters, NSW and Australian captain Boyd Cordner will make a beeline from Melbourne tomorrow morning to get to Port Macquarie to support Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League grand final against Port Macquarie.

