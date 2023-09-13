Manning River Times
The burn will be conducted north of Bulahdelah

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 11:18am
Hazard reduction burn north of Bulahdelah
Residents around the Bulahdelah area are advised smoke is from a hazard reduction burn taking place today, Wednesday, September 13.

