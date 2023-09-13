Manning River Times
'Walk for Yes' events at Martin Bridge, Taree and Forster-Tuncurry bridge.

By Staff Reporters
September 14 2023 - 9:00am
'Walk for Yes' events at Taree and Forster
Residents are being invited to walk across Taree and Forster-Tuncurry bridges on Sunday, September 17 as part of the national 'Walk for Yes'.

