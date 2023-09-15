To extend the region's water security, especially during protracted dry spells, MidCoast Council is expanding the Nabiac borefield and water treatment plant.
Five new bores are being added to the borefield and the capacity of the plant is being upgraded to increase the volume of water it can provide.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said the project would further diversify the Mid-Coast's water supply and reduce reliance on the Manning River.
"Around 80 per cent of our customers are supplied by Bootawa Dam, which stores water pumped from the Manning River," Mr Scott said.
"As we saw during the 2019-20 drought, having a secondary source of water from the Nabiac aquifer can be crucial during those prolonged dry periods when flows in the river get low," he said.
The daily capacity of the borefield and treatment plant will be sufficient to meet our water use target under level four water restrictions.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"This expansion means we won't have to rely as much on water from the Manning River and Bootawa Dam during water restrictions.
"The daily capacity of the borefield and treatment plant will be sufficient to meet our water use target under level four water restrictions."
New gravel access tracks at the borefield have been constructed and the five new bores have been drilled.
Over the next 12 months, more than 2.5 kilometres of water mains and underground power will be installed at the site.
The upgrade to the water treatment plant is also underway.
Key components of the plant are being duplicated to increase its treatment capacity and ensure it can continue to operate if something breaks down or requires maintenance at a critical time.
Mr Scott said the project was an important interim measure until an off-stream storage dam was built to increase the region's water security.
"This project is going to ensure we're better equipped to deal with a drought if one arises in the next five or 10 years."
The Australian Government has contributed $1.47 million towards the expansion project, while the NSW Government has granted $8.5 million to the Manning Water Supply System Drought Response stage two project through the Regional Capital Stimulus Program.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
