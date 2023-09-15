Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Priya Bourke to tour New Zealand with Australian Country women's hockey team

By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priya Bourke in her NSW gear playing in the 2023 Australian Country Championships in Western Australia. She's off to New Zealand with the Australian Country side next April.
Priya Bourke in her NSW gear playing in the 2023 Australian Country Championships in Western Australia. She's off to New Zealand with the Australian Country side next April.

AUSTRALIAN Country women's hockey representative Priya Bourke concedes the side will be short of match practice when they head to New Zealand next April for a two week tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.