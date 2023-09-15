AUSTRALIAN Country women's hockey representative Priya Bourke concedes the side will be short of match practice when they head to New Zealand next April for a two week tour.
The domestic hockey season usually doesn't start until April and the tyranny of distance makes it impossible to get the players together for a training camp before they leave for New Zealand.
"We probably won't get any club games before we go away,'' Priya said.
"And we won't train until we get over there, so it's not perfect.''
Priya will work on her own fitness during the off-season.
"I have touch footy and other sports on, so that'll help,'' she said.
Priya is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
It's getting a bit of habit - we choke in the final- Priya Bourke laments the fact that NSW struggle in the games that count
While the squad's itinerary has yet to be confirmed, Priya understands they'll play in a tournament before heading into the tour-proper.
"Usually we play in a morning or night game and have get the chance to have a look around in between,'' she said.
Earlier this year Priya captained the Australian Country under 21 side on an unbeaten tour of Indonesia. Here the Australians downed the Indonesian national side.
She described the trip as a 'learning curve' although she said the oppressive weather made playing games tough.
"It was very hot,'' she said. "It wasn't very comfortable.''
This provided a bit of déjà vu for Priya and many of her NSW team-mates. The previous year in Western Australia NSW dominated the tournament, not losing a game en route to the final against Queensland, which they then lost.
It was the same this time around.
"It's getting a bit of habit - we choke in the final,'' Priya said.
"We lost this year in a penalty shoot out. It was an annoying way to lose.''
Priya thought her form was okay at the nationals.
"Good enough to get selected I guess,'' she said.
She played centre midfield at nationals and hopes to fill this spot in New Zealand.
Priya plays for Chatham in the Manning division one competition, the side beaten in the final by eventual premiers, Tigers.
However, she might be on the move to Newcastle University next year with the aim of becoming a primary school teacher.
While she'll link with a Newcastle club, she said it's unlikely she'll have the time to play in the Manning competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.