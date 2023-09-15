Manning River Times
Taree Film Society presents 'Reality' on September 18

By Staff Reporters
September 15 2023 - 5:00pm
"Reality" is being screened by Taree Film Society. Picture supplied.
Taree Film Society screens the tense whistle-blower drama Reality (M) at 7pm this coming Monday, September 18 at Fay's Twin Cinema.

