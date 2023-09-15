Taree Film Society screens the tense whistle-blower drama Reality (M) at 7pm this coming Monday, September 18 at Fay's Twin Cinema.
Saturday afternoon, June 3, 2017. Twenty-five year old Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus) is confronted at her home by the FBI.
A cryptic conversation begins and soon Reality's life starts to unravel.
With all dialogue taken directly from the FBI's transcript of the interrogation - alternately nail-biting and banal, darkly funny and surreal - we track one woman's experience of the US government at work.
And as more details of Reality's life are revealed and more armed men arrive, a complex portrait emerges of an American millennial, yoga teacher, and veteran under siege.
Casual tickets are $18 at Humanitix. Membership for the new Taree Film Society 2023-24 season is $150. Visit www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439 903 477.
