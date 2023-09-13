Manning River Times
Dr Colin Martin and wife Sally speak at Taree Leprosy Mission gathering at Taree

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Taree Presbyterian Church and hall are located in Albert Street. File picture
Dr Colin Martin will speak about developments in leprosy care in Indonesia, currently ranking number three in the world for new leprosy cases, when he and his wife Sally address the Taree Leprosy Mission in Taree on September 19.

Local News

