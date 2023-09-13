Dr Colin Martin will speak about developments in leprosy care in Indonesia, currently ranking number three in the world for new leprosy cases, when he and his wife Sally address the Taree Leprosy Mission in Taree on September 19.
Dr Martin has been a director of The Leprosy Mission (TLM) since 2012, and chairman since 2014; a member of the TLM Global Fellowship Member Review Working Group 2017-2018; on the board of Leprosy Mission Australia; in an advisory capacity for TLM Timor Leste; and a member of the TLM International Board.
When he speaks at Taree Presbyterian Church Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, September 19 he will provide feedback from recent time spent in Timor Leste.
Wife Sally has been an active state representative member on National Council since 2010, speaking at and supporting groups and representing TLM in NSW. She will also bring some Leprosy Mission merchandise for sale, with all proceeds to TLM.
There is a disease many of us learnt about in 'Social Studies' (now known as HSIE) - a disease that resulted in so much more than illness, disfigurement, disability and death. It is a disease for which the sufferer was ostracised, removed from their homes, families and communities, and banished to colonies where fellow sufferers existed together, with no support or outside contact.
They were the human 'refuse' of their time.
The disease is called leprosy- and despite this bacteria-based disease now being treatable by MDT (Multi Drug Therapy), the incidence of leprosy is still present in 127 countries throughout the world, including Africa, Asia and in some of our nearest neighbours in the Pacific region, such as Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.
The Leprosy Mission is committed to assisting, treating, and ultimately curing people with leprosy by 2035.
One person who has pursued this goal is Dr Colin Martin who, after completing his medical degree, spent three months on a mission placement in Cheng Mai Leprosy Hospital, Thailand. Nearing the end of his career, Colin worked at Anandaban Hospital, Nepal for almost a year, in short terms, from 2009 to 2015, gaining an understanding of the problems of leprosy-related services and programs.
He also has seen first hand the work of the globally-established Leprosy Mission in Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, India and Thailand. Dr Martin is fully committed to TLM' s Vision, Mission and Values, including Leprosy defeated , lives transformed and inclusion.
The Taree Leprosy Mission group welcomes all members of the community along to hear Dr Martin and his wife speak, and join for afternoon tea following the presentation. A donation box will be available on entry.
