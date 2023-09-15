Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
September 15 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. File picture
The Bush Fire Danger Period commenced on September 1, and in response, the Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Brigade will hold an information morning on Sunday, September 17 at the Lansdowne Sports Oval, commencing at 9am.

