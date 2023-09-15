The Bush Fire Danger Period commenced on September 1, and in response, the Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Brigade will hold an information morning on Sunday, September 17 at the Lansdowne Sports Oval, commencing at 9am.
Go along and get your Bushfire Survival Plan and other 'fire-related' fact sheets. The brigade can also assist with any questions you may have about fire permits and the new fire danger ratings.
They plan to have a barbecue so take the family along.
They are always seeking new members to join the brigade. Volunteers are also needed to carry out other duties other than fighting fires. So, you could still be helping the brigade.
Members of the brigade hope to see you at their information day at the Lansdowne sporting oval on September 17.
Sunday, September 24 is the "open music day". This event is held every fourth Sunday in the month and people are coming from near and far for this event. It is only a gold coin entry.
On Saturday, September 30 is our very friendly and popular Lansdowne Community Hall Market Day. Book a stall (it is only $10.00) by phoning 6556 7146.
On Thursday, October 19 the MidCoast councillors will be in attendance at the Lansdowne Community Hall. The evening will commence at 6pm. If you have any questions to put to council this will be the opportunity to do so. Everyone is welcome to come along.
The Lansdowne Community Hall has had several problems recently with urns breaking down and other items needing to be replaced. Now our big two glass door fridge have died on us.
With summer on the way we desperately need a new replacement fridge. We will be holding a raffle at our next market day on September 30.
We have made do with second hand items for so long but it is now time for us to purchase new items. We would appreciate if everyone would purchase a ticket in our raffle or make a monetary donation so we can purchase a new fridge.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will hold its club presentation on Saturday, October 7 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Anyone wishing to attend must have their names on the list at the club by the end of September.
The fishing club has set a date for their annual general meeting. It will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, October 15 starting at 11am. It is hoped all members will attend.
The fishing club pairs bowls was played last weekend with a full green of 14 pairs teams. It was held in perfect weather and a good time was had by all.
Players from Comboyne, Taree Railway and Lansdowne clubs as well as fishing club members and several juniors enjoyed the day. Fishing club members provided a barbecue lunch for all the bowlers.
In the end winners were Peachy (Peter Hurrell) from Comboyne and Dave Newton from Lansdowne. Runner up was Kenny McLeod from Comboyne and fishing club junior Thomas Newman (who has never played bowls before).
A big congratulation to the winners and runners up and for being involved in the organizing for putting on a great day.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is open on the last Sunday of each month (except December) from 10am to noon.
Tea, coffee and cake are available for a small donation. Drop in and catch up with all the local gossip. Take along your excess home grown or homemade produce to sell or swap or come along to buy some fresh local produce.
