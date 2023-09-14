CONTAINING a former team-mate will be high on the agenda for Taree City in the Group Three women's league tag grand final against overwhelming favourites, Port City, at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
The Breakers boast a number of quick players, however, Taree City captain-coach Kelsey Schneider said Sarah O'Connor runs the show.
"Sarah organises them,'' Schneider said. "And her kicking game is the biggest difference. She turns them around when they need to and gets repeat sets. We can't seem to do that.''
O'Connor played with the Bulls before heading north.
Port won 11 of 12 games in the season-proper to finish minor premiers. Taree were third then beat Forster-Tuncurry in the preliminary semi to earn a major semi-final berth against the Breakers.
Port led 6-0 at halftime in that game, but shut out the Bulls in the second stanza, winning 16-0.
Taree's season looked over with five minutes of the final remaining when Port Sharks led 14-6. However, the Bulls, sparked by Ash Salmon, staged a late revival to win 18-14.
Schneider said the Breakers are deserved favourites.
"But there's a lot of excitement in our side about making it this far,'' she said. "Whatever happens on the weekend will happen. We'll go out there and give it our best shot.
"The last two games we played against them we've been right in it at halftime, but they ran away with it in the second,'' Schneider said.
"So hopefully we can stick in there for the full game on Saturday.''
She said sisters Taya and Tilley Hunter will play key roles for the Bulls. "They've both been playing really well so if they can turn in a big performance this weekend it'll help,'' Schneider said.
"Ash Salmon and Keely Holden will steer us around the park.''
This will be Taree's first appearance in a league tag grand final since 2016. The last time the Bulls won a league tag premiership was in 2015. Schneider and Holden were members of the successful 2015 squad.
The Bulls haven't won a premiership in any grade since under 18s in 2016. Matt Croker, now with the Newcastle Knights, captained the side.
