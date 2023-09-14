Taree Wildcats have overcome some hurdles to dominate the Southern League football under 18 competition this season.
Coach Michael Wallace said the Wildcats only had 10 players registered at the start of the season and one left mid-year to move to Queensland. Despite this the Wildcats topped the ladder to be declared premiers and now face Pacific Palms Blue in the grand final at the Harry Elliott Oval tonight, hoping to earn the mantle of champions.
"Each and every week we had kids from the under 15s and under 16s helping us out,'' Wallace said.
"One of the players selected in the grand final team is still only 14. There is a lot of talent in our junior ranks."
The grand final will feature the teams that finished first and second this year. Taree led the way with 28 points clear of Pacific Palms 24.
Taree has the superior attacking record (44 goals to Pacific Palm's 26) while Pacific Palms has a slightly better defensive record (conceding 24 to Taree's 29). Head to head this year Taree has 3 wins to 2 with one draw.
Wallace is also the club secretary and said overall the Wildcats have enjoyed a successful year with most competitive age teams making the finals.
"Last weekend we still had five teams gunning for the finals but unfortunately all bowed out bar our 18s," he said.
"Special mention should also go to our 16s who secured the premiership in their age group.
"We had strong numbers and were the only club in the southern half of Football Mid North Coast to field a team in every age group.''
