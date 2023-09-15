WINNERS of Football Mid North Coast's Southern League grand finals this weekend will play off for the overall zone championship against their northern counterparts.
Southern League games will be played on Friday night, when the under 18s and women's games are decided, and Saturday at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Northern League grand finals will also be played this weekend.
Zone president Lance Fletcher said winners of all southern and northern grades, from under 12s through to the men's and women's grades, will meet to determine the overall champions. He said this would probably be played at Port Macquarie on Saturday, September 23, in conjunction with the Zone Premier League grand finals.
"We may have to play the women's game on the Friday night, but we'll work that out after this weekend's grand finals,'' he said.
Mr Fletcher said the zone also hopes to announce the appointment of a new general manager this week.
"We're just sorting a couple of things out now, but we're getting close,'' he said.
The previous GM, Bruce Potter, was forced to resign earlier this year due to health issues.
Meanwhile expressions of interest have been sent to clubs regarding next year's Zone Premier League (ZPL). This was resurrected by the zone this year following the demise of the Coastal Premier League.
Five clubs, all from the Macleay and Hastings areas, contested the two grade competition, with the zone keen to get clubs from the southern area involved.
