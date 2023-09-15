Manning River Timessport
Northern and southern winners to meet to decide zone champions

By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher
WINNERS of Football Mid North Coast's Southern League grand finals this weekend will play off for the overall zone championship against their northern counterparts.

