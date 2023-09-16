FOOTBALL Mid North Coast hopes to start work on rehabilitating the playing surface at the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground soon.
Zone chairman Lance Fletcher said over-use of the Zone Field has led to the surface's substandard condition.
"We had wet weather for two years and the kids kept playing on the field,'' Mr Fletcher said. "A lot of foot imprints go into the ground and now that things have dried out it's become rock-hard and unstable in some places.''
Mr Fletcher said he is awaiting word on costings before work starts, but said they will be underway as soon as possible. "We'll put the scarifier through it, spray, top dress and fertilise it.''
The field is used by Football Mid North Coast's National Premier League teams along with the zone's Northern NSW Premier League squad for training and home games.
Mr Fletcher said the Elliott Oval's surface is in good condition and would be right to host the grand finals.
Meanwhile, Football Mid North Coast's Northern League grand finals will be played this weekend at Wayne Richards Park in Port Macquarie and Fairmont Gardens in Wauchope.
The Zone Premier League grand final qualifiers will be played at Rangers Park in Kempsey tomorrow, with the grand finals on Saturday, September 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.