Overuse leads to deterioration of playing surface at Taree Zone Field

By Mick McDonald
September 16 2023 - 10:00am
Former Mid Coast Football captain-coach Emma Stanbury playing in a Northern NSW Premier League game this year at the Zone Field at Taree
FOOTBALL Mid North Coast hopes to start work on rehabilitating the playing surface at the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground soon.

