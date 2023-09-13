Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members, along with 41Bn RNSWR, hosted an event at the Old Bar Tavern supporting the "Honour our Fallen" walk from Enoggera Barracks, Brisbane to Bowral.
Richard (Rick) McCarthy OAM, a veteran himself, is the man undertaking the walk.
More than 70 people attended including Mayor Claire Pontin, Manning Valley Pipes and Drums, Old Bar RFS, Old Bar Lions Club, MidCoast Christian College, Old Bar Tavern staff and the general public.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Australia's complete withdrawal from Vietnam, Rick is walking over August and September to raise community awareness of the physical and mental challenges current personnel endure on return from deployment and when transitioning to civilian life, at the same time acknowledging the commitment of all past Australian Defence Force personnel since the Boer War.
The charity Rick is raising money for is "Honour our Fallen".
Honour Our Fallen has a mission to display an Australian flag on every deceased veterans grave or ashes wall plaque in Australia annually, over ANZAC and Remembrance Day, to honour all those who have served our country. http://honourourfallen.com.
Let's all support the agencies working to support the threatened sea and shorebirds that visit the Mid-Coast region as it's now nesting season.
Prime nesting areas for the endangered beach stone-curlews, pied oystercatchers and little terns include the beaches around our own Farquhar and Manning Point.
Their numbers are in decline as they struggle to find undisturbed space on beaches to nest and raise their young. Please take care and follow the rules when four-wheel driving, walking dogs and using the beach.
You can help by driving within the intertidal zone, keeping out of fenced areas, and reporting any fox sightings to council.
Keep control of your dog on dog permissible beaches at all times and away from any fenced or sign-marked nesting areas and don't take firewood from beaches, as driftwood provides useful shelter for young chicks.
If you haven't already done so, please do your town and MidCoast Council a favour by having your say of developing a master plan for Old Bar Park.
Old Bar community members, park users, sporting groups, market enthusiasts and anyone who uses the area can complete the on-line survey to advise how you use the area now, and how you want to in the future. It doesn't take much time to make a contribution.
Wednesday, September 20 ends Term 3. Our workshop is "Paint a Rock, Hide a Rock".
Those participating will paint a welcome rock then hide it, hopefully not only for locals, but also for our school holiday and October long weekend visitors to find. Keep your eyes peeled.
We then break for the school holidays, resuming for Term 4 on October 18.
Like to know more? Please ring 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005 for more information.
