Manning River Times
Home/News
Photos

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Teresa Early.
Photo by Teresa Early.

Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members, along with 41Bn RNSWR, hosted an event at the Old Bar Tavern supporting the "Honour our Fallen" walk from Enoggera Barracks, Brisbane to Bowral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.