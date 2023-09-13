Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tinonee RFS hosts community open day

By Rick Kernick
September 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tinonee Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade members were so pleased with the extension to their shed that they invited the community along to celebrate the official opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.