Tinonee Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade members were so pleased with the extension to their shed that they invited the community along to celebrate the official opening.
More than 100 visitors attended the opening at the Tinonee station on Saturday, September 9 which was officiated by RFS district manager, Ugo Tolone.
The shed's extension was funded by the federal government's Black Sunday Bushfire Recovery Grants Program following the catastrophic 2019 bushfires.
Those present were treated to a fun day that included information on fire safety precautions, a free sausage sizzle, and plenty of activities for children; including a virtual reality apparatus simulating the challenges of firefighting.
There was also a miniature fire truck complete with hose, and a tarp-sized version of the Snakes and Ladders board-game, suitably renamed and adapted to a firefighting theme called Hoses and Ladders.
Another popular attraction was the smoke house - an enclosure filled with artificial smoke used to simulate a burning building and the challenges of escaping such an environment.
Also present on the day were personnel from Fire and Rescue NSW Taree brigade, who brought along two tankers and provided a demonstration on kitchen fires.
The shed extension project has taken about 18 months to complete, although much of that time was with the usual approval process required of such undertakings.
Organisers utilised local labour and materials wherever possible to keep the project supportive of the local community.
Meanwhile, the brigade is inviting anyone interested in joining the RFS and the essential service they perform to get involved.
According to brigade secretary, Sue Odgers the brigade would welcome any prospective firefighters thinking of signing up for the training.
"We're always looking for new members and the more we have the less work everyone has to do, and we need to be training new people," Sue said.
For anyone interested you can contact Tinonee RFS through their facebook page or via the RFS website.
