Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 season was the best yet for Rainbow Warriors Football Club

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:59pm, first published September 12 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHIFTING game day to Saturday and moving headquarters to the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground proved a winner for the Rainbow Warriors Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.