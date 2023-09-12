SHIFTING game day to Saturday and moving headquarters to the Zone Field at Taree Recreation Ground proved a winner for the Rainbow Warriors Football Club.
Rainbow Warriors provides football for players with special needs.
"We prefer to say all abilities,'' club president Matty Zarb said.
He described the season as 'incredible.'
"It was our best so far,'' he said.
The Warriors kicked off in 2017 with the full backing of Football Mid North Coast.
"We had a challenging few years with COVID and then all the rain. But we hit the ground running this year due to the continued support from the community and of course our great volunteers and sponsors. We've been able to keep this thing rolling without being a financial burden on families,'' Matty said.
"We had 74 registered players this year,'' Matt said.
"That's our most so far. Moving to the Zone Field was fabulous...it was very inclusive and we really enjoyed our season there.''
He added that moving to Saturdays opened up opportunities to play against mainstream sides.
"We organised a gala day against four other clubs - Old Bar Barbarians, Great Lakes United, Tuncurry-Forser and Hallidays Point,'' Matty said.
"The clubs were amazing and there was a brilliant response from the players and their supporters. It was a huge experience for our kids as well.
"That paves the way for what our season will look like next year. We're developing new ideas and ways of being more inclusive.''
The Warriors had four groups of players aged from 4 through to 18.
"We had the Minions for the little ones, the Super Marios for kids aged from 8 to 12, the Potters and the Sharks are the older ones,'' Matty said.
"The players took ownership of the groups, which was great.''
He said the club has a couple of activities planned for the summer to keep the players and their families involved.
"One of our sponsors is the Paterson Rail Motor Society, they run the old red rattler that comes up through Taree, and we'll organise a train ride in the not too distant future,'' Matty said.
"What we're trying to achieve is bigger than football. It's about keeping kids and families connected.''
He said it is 'humbling' to work with the group.
"That's when I get the buzz, when it's all operating and I'm working with like-minded people,'' he said.
Matty said the Rainbow Warriors will again align with Football Mid North Coast competitions next year.
"We'll be getting a lot more involved with the draw, giving teams the opportunity to play against us and us against them,'' he said.
The year ended with a presentation at Club Taree attended by more than 200 people. Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, were among the guests.
"That gives you some idea of the support we have,'' Matty said.
