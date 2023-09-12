No truer words - 'One man's trash is another man's treasure' - could be spoken when looking at the number of garage sales held in backyards across the country every weekend.
Holding a garage sale not only puts a few extra bucks in the vendor's pocket, but helps keep a few million tonnes of 'odds and ends' out of landfill, not to mention the red hot bargains offered.
And what better way to off-load unwanted stuff or find the ultimate-pre-loved gem than the massive Garage Sale Trail event.
Held over two weekends in November across the country this is an ideal opportunity to turn your stash into cold hard cash.
But, first register for free for the popular event at https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/midcoast.
Registrations open this Wednesday, September 13 for two big weekends of sales on November 11-12, and 18-19.
After signing up participants will receive a listing on the national sales map viewed by more than 200,000 bargain hunters, a downloadable pack of promo resources and a how to guide, tips and support from the garage sale experts.
The Garage Sale Trail gives people the opportunity to purchase quality second hand goods at a reasonable price reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and creating positive economic activity within the Mid-Coast, delivering positive social, environmental and economic outcomes for the community.- MidCoast Council waste manager, David Rees
Not only does the Garage Sale Trail provide residents with the chance to earn pocket money and allows others to pick up a bargain but it also helps the environment and runs in conjunction with National Recycling Week.
Last year's event saw 84,252 kilograms of items reused locally instead of filling the area's waste management facilities.
And, more than 300,000 Australians shopped or sold at more than 15,000 garage sales across the nation.
Together, they extended the life of more than three million kilograms of stuff saving these items from landfill and maximising the value of all the energy and resources that goes in to making the stuff we buy.
It's the circular economy in action.
MidCoast Council waste manager, David Rees is expecting another bumper year of second-hand sales.
"We love supporting this initiative," Mr Rees said.
"The Garage Sale Trail gives people the opportunity to purchase quality second hand goods at a reasonable price reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and creating positive economic activity within the Mid-Coast, delivering positive social, environmental and economic outcomes for the community," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.