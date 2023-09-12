Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

Answering a question with notice from Peter Epov

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Putting the road 'reserves' record straight
Putting the road 'reserves' record straight

According to MidCoast councillor, Peter Epov, in recent times council has frequently and significantly drawn on 'reserves' to fund budget blowouts in transport asset capital works projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.