The annual Mount George Billy Cart Derby and Spring Fair returned over the weekend, providing action, excitement and a fun filled day for all.
Held on the grounds of Mount George Public School on Sunday September 10, this year's event saw a larger than usual crowd with several thousand attending over the course of the day.
"Probably a record turnout, at least equal if not probably more spectators than we've ever had," said school principal, Peter Falla.
Along with the main event of the billy cart derby, those present were treated to a number of amusements ranging from market stalls, art exhibition, vintage car and motorbike show, Circartus stilt walkers, food stalls, and live music provided by Hudson Rose and Elizabeth Archinal.
Mount George Public School students performed with their school band and also took the opportunity to engage in a bit of retail sales as part of their Kidpreneur program, with one group selling herb boxes constructed from used pallets while the knitting club also got into the act with some merchandise of their own.
The billy cart derby drew 107 entrants spread between the junior and adult ranks, with the junior division as usual being the more popular.
The day was not without drama with a high speed crash during the final of the adult competition that saw one competitor suffer a suspected fractured leg. Fortunately St John Ambulance personnel were on hand to treat the driver who later expressed no hard feelings saying that it was all just part of billy cart racing.
The day was a great success due to the support of organisers and volunteers who made sure that once again the school exceeded expectations of what a small community organisation can achieve.
"We're just a little school of 20 students with five staff and a small P and C who run the event," Mr Falla said.
"Out of our whole school community there's only 11 families, so we're a bit light-on but we managed to pull it off every year."
