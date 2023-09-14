BIG match experience will be vital for Wingham going into Saturday's Southern League men's football grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
The match will pit the teams that finished first and second on the ladder following the season-proper.
Wingham defeated Pacific Palms in the opening week of the finals then accounted for Tuncurry-Forster Gold 4-0 in the grand final qualifier at Wingham last Saturday. Tuncurry-Forster Black defeated club-mates Tuncurry-Forster Gold in the first finals game before accounting for Pacific Palms 4-2 to move through to Saturday.
Wingham coach Dean Whitlam said veteran Justin Atkins, Simon Mooney and Carl McPherson were strong for the Warriors in the qualifier.
He said the nucleus of the side has been together for a number of years and know what's required to win big matches.
"Simon Mooney, Clancy Kees and Mitch Bevitt will be key players for us,'' he said.
Nash McPherson has also been consistent for the Warriors this season.
The Warriors won both round games against the Tigers, both by the 2-1 scoreline.
"There hasn't been much between us. This should be a good game,'' Whitlam said.
"Tuncurry's pretty strong across the park - they don't have any real superstars, but they get the job done.''
However, he's confident the Warriors will continue the form that has made them the most dominant club in the Southern League this decade. Wingham defeated Pacific Palms in last year's grand final.
Whitlam admits that playing at the Elliott Oval will be a new experience for the majority of his players.
"But as long as the surface is true it shouldn't present any problems,'' he said.
THE weekend grand final program starts tonight when Pacific Palms clash with Taree Wildcats in the under 18s from 6pm.
There'll be a full day of grand finals at the Elliott Oval on Saturday from 9am.
This will culminate in the men's first grade encounter between Tuncurry-Forster Black and defending champions Wingham Warriors at 3.30pm.
There'll be early games on two fields at the Elliott Oval tomorrow.
At 9am on Field 1 Gloucester Scorpions meet Pacific Palms Blue in the under 12s, with the under 13s between Tuncurry Gold and Wingham starting on Field 2 from 9.30.
Hallidays Point and Old Bar Barbarians under 14s kick-off at 10.30 on F1, followed by the under 15s between Great Lakes Vikings and Pacific Palms Blue at 12.10.
At 2pm the under 16s featuring Hallidays Point and Tuncurry Gold starts, leading into the first grade men's encounter.
