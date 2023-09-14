Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham Warriors to clash with Tuncurry-Forster Black in Southern League grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consistent Nash McPherson will be looking to cap off a strong season by winning the Southern League grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black.
Consistent Nash McPherson will be looking to cap off a strong season by winning the Southern League grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black.

BIG match experience will be vital for Wingham going into Saturday's Southern League men's football grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.