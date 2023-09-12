TIGERS had a day when everything went right when they scored a surprisingly easy 5-1 win over Sharks in the Manning division one women's hockey grand final.
Games between the two sides have been close all season. Tigers won the Mid North Coast grand final 3-1, however, the Manning division one major semi-final a fortnight ago finished in a draw after two lots of extra time. Sharks, the minor premiers, progressed to the grand final as they finished higher on the ladder.
Tigers then had to survive the final against Chatham that went into extra time.
"We had two week's of striker drills at training and that might have helped in the grand final,'' Watts said.
Australian Country representative Lara Watts was outstanding for Tigers, setting up three of the five goals. Her sister, Abby, finished with two goals, continuing her excellent end-of-season form. Georgie O'Byrne opened Tigers scoring with a goal from a short corner. Tigers then led 2-1 at halftime, but three consecutive goals in the third quarter sealed the match.
Striker Taylah Watson was another standout for Tigers while Chilali Baggins-Cupitt also played strongly.
However, coach Watts said it was a great team effort.
Watts expects the majority of the Tigers side to be back again next season.
"We might lose a couple but we have some good juniors coming through, so we'll be alright,'' she said.
Sharks coach Dave Moscatt said Tigers were too good on the day.
"Fatigue played a bit of a part for us, we had five or six who played a game beforehand in the lower grades,'' he said.
"And I don't think having the week off does any favours. We're better off playing each week.''
He said Tigers goalie Janine Watts produced a great save in the opening minutes of the game to deny Tilley Hunter a goal.
"Tilley got one on the edge of the circle and fired one at goal. It was a beautiful shot but the goalie made a really good reflex save and that pumped them up,'' he said.
"If that went in and we'd gone 1-0 up two minutes into it I could have made a difference.''
Moscatt said Chloe Neal worked hard in defence as did Hillary Pilbean and Ash Harry.
Goal keeper Emily McGillicuddy injured her back at training last Wednesday night.
"She played but was in obvious pain,'' Moscatt said.
Moscatt said his players, while disappointed, are keen to make amends next year.
"We have a lot of young talent in our lower grades who we will introduce into first grade next year. It's all positive for the club going forward,'' he said.
Wade Harry set the tempo for Sharks when he scored a cracking goal in the opening minute of the game. However, Sharks only added one more goal, scored by Lachie Harry, midway through the third quarter
Despite this coach Scott Harry said his side was always in control.
"They played some good hockey but our timing was off a bit...we just weren't right on the money,'' he said.
"That would have been due to the lack of hockey we've played in the last few week. We were up for it and were going hard at it, but we just didn't have that finesse.''
He said it was a great team effort from Sharks.
"Brady Cross and Matt Parvin were strong at the back, they were peppered with high balls. Wade, Lachie and Nathan Fuller through the midfield were all good. We broke them down early and worked hard.''
Sharks could lose Brady Cross next season while Lachie Harry is considering an offer to play in Sydney.
"I'm not sure what Wade's doing, but we won't know that until February,'' Harry said.
"We have younger guys coming through and they're all capable.''
Unbeaten Tigers were successful in the B-grade men's match, downing Taree West 3-0.
Extra time was required to decide the division two women's match, eventually won by Wingham 2-1 over Sharks.
Wingham defeated Chatham 2-0 to claim the C-grade men's premiership, while Great Lakes Strikers accounted for Sharks 1-0 in division three women.
