Motorists can expect minor delays along The Bucketts Way at Burrell Creek this week.
MidCoast Council crews will be working between Beattie Lane and the Burrell Creek Bridge.
Work will start on Tuesday, September 12 and is expected to last a week, weather permitting. Traffic control measures will be in place.
The work is able to be done through the $6.6 million Regional and Local Road Repair Program.
