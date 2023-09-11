Letter: Are they worth it?

Re: MidCoast to continue with 11 councillors (MRT8.9.23)
It's only reasonable to see the councillors' side of things re their possible election in 2024. They want to save us the expense of a 'referendum'.
We wouldn't mind so much if we could get councillors to respond when they are communicated with.
Soon after their election we wrote to them all congratulating them on their success and raising a few issues we had concerns about. At that time we managed to get five responses.
Just before August's council meeting we emailed them again about the 'Our Water, Our Future' strategy. This time we managed to get one response. Thanks Councillor Tickle.
Is it so difficult to at least get an acknowledgement that they received it or better still read the communication?
So, we ask you, are they worth it? On the weight of our experience to date we'd have to say no.
Perhaps five could do the job of eleven. Putting that up at a referendum might get up and in saving the allowances and perks of office pay for the community to have its say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.