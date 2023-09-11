Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

Letter: Are MidCoast Council's 11 elected representatives worth it?

By Chris and Heather Abbott
September 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter: Are they worth it?
Letter: Are they worth it?

Re: MidCoast to continue with 11 councillors (MRT8.9.23)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.