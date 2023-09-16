TAREE City Thunder are the Manning Valley Netball division one champions are a dominating performance in the grand final against Wingham Warriors.
Thunder won the game 69-24, with Mali Hoadley named player of the match
Grand Final results:
11/12 Div 1: Taree City Seekers beat Wingham Wombats 29-28. This was a nail biting game as it went into extra time.
Div 2: Taree City Warriors 36, CJs Thunder 28
Div 3. A: Wingham Wildcats 25, Taree City Tornadoes 23
Div 3 B: CJs Crystals 26, Old Bar Great Whites 12
The association's award winners for the year were also announced at the presentation following the grand finals.
Service to Manning Netball: Lorraine Phillips
Junior umpire of the year: Tyler Knoke
Intermediate umpire of the year: Sienna Agnew
Senior umpire of the year: Georgia Bosher and Melissa Griffis
Junior coach of the year: Brooke Lyon
Intermediate coach of the year: Sienna Agnew and Sienna Lazzarotto
Senior coach of the year: Sasha Cairns and Masako Urquhart
Ruth Smith Contribution to Netball: Georgia Bosher
