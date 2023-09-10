Missing Forster man located

A man reported missing from Forster has been located.
Twenty-year-old Kahi Simon was last seen on Macintosh Street Sunday afternoon, September 10.
When Kahi was unable to be located, he was reported missing to officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District, who began inquiries into his whereabouts.
His family had held serious concerns for his welfare.
Following inquiries, he was located in the Forster area about 9pm last night.
Police have extended their thanks to the community and media for their assistance.
Police are still searching for 85-year-old John Keith who was last seen in Forster on Saturday morning, September 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.