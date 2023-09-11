FIVE clubs will be represented on Group Three Rugby League grand final day on Saturday at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.
Port Macquarie (first grade, under 18s), Port City (reserve grade, under 18s, women's league tag), Old Bar (first grade) and Taree City (women's league tag) will all be involved.
This will also be the first time the grand finals have been played at the Port Stadium since 2018. The 2019 games were at Wauchope while Old Bar hosted last year's fixtures. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic and the 2021 season was cut short when the state went into lockdown.
Old Bar will be playing a second successive grand final. The Pirates were beaten 20-12 in last year's game at Old Bar. Old Bar hasn't won a first grade premiership since 1999.
Port Macquarie's last premiership was in 2018 when the Sharks accounted for Port City 18-10. The Sharks downed Old Bar 24-10 in the major semi-final at Old Bar on Sunday, September 3.
The games will start at 10.30 with the league tag clash between Taree City and Port City. Under 18s (Port Sharks-Port City) will be underway from noon with the grand final (Port City-Macleay Valley) kicking off at 1.30. The first grade is timed to start at 3.15.
Meanwhile, the gate for Sunday's finals at Old Bar was $6334. This is the lowest return for a finals day since 2017 and was $1600 down in the 2022 figure when Port City played Wingham at Port Macquarie.
"Only having the two southern sides (Taree City and Old Bar) involved didn't help,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
