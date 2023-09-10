Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Pirates through to Group 3 grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar and Port Macquarie will square off in the Group Three Rugby League grand final on Saturday, September 16 at Port Regional Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.