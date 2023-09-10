The Pirates managed just one second half try and there was an element of fortune about it. Halfback and co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys put through a kick close to the line that appeared to be heading dead. However, the ball rebounded off the upright and Worboys dived on it over the line to post an important four pointer that Zac Butler turned into six. This gave the Pirates some space at 34-18. The Mustangs then regathered from the kickoff and at the end of the set winger Chris Ritchie-Bowden forced his way over in the corner. Dean Jones then kicked a great goal and it was game on again with a quarter of an hour remaining.