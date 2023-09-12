Manning River Times
Woolworths Tuncurry is one of council's commercial property assets

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 13 2023 - 4:30am
Managing council's property assets for long-term sustainability
A new commercial property reserve will be established to support the management of MidCoast Council's property portfolio.

