Managing council's property assets for long-term sustainability

A new commercial property reserve will be established to support the management of MidCoast Council's property portfolio.
MidCoast Council manages a significant operational land property portfolio and acknowledges that the effective and efficient management of this portfolio is essential to meet the needs of the community and can make a significant contribution to council's financial sustainability, governance manager, Rob Griffiths reported to councillors attending the monthly ordinary meeting in Taree on Wednesday, September 6.
Principles of the approach is to ensure income received is used to manage the maintenance of the leased or rented facilities and provide for a reserve that will allow for future investment, a council spokesperson said.
"The aim was to generate to a self-funded model in which the rent or lease charges fund the resources required to manage the portfolio, maintenance and other associated costs.
"When reserves generate additional income above the quarantined amount council will resolve on the best use of those funds each year."
"What a great report," Cr Troy Fowler
"It has only taken seven years to get to this point but it is great to see we are moving in regards to a portfolio managing our properties out there," Cr Fowler said.
"As we saw over the last two years there was land out there some of us didn't even know about, and that includes staff," he said.
"Hopefully we can get onto the ground running as soon as possible and start getting these funds generated that can go out to our community to touch, feel and see."
Long term it may enable us to reduce the burden of rates, to a small degree, to the people who live in our community, Cr Paul Sandilands said.
"The idea is not to rip anyone off or do anything terrible to increase the amount of income that councils gets so that we can lessen the impact."
Before amalgamation Great Lakes Council led the way with the Woolworths building in Tuncurry and a motel, Cr Jeremy Miller said.
"I think there is a great opportunity for council to slowly and carefully and efficiently grow the commercial property and make best use of the property that exists to generate a commercial return to offset other funds in council," Cr Miller said.
"this part of the financial sustainability, and I think it is very positive."
