Wingham's Wingsong Choir will be joining internationally renowned violinist Harmonnia Junus, accompanied by South-Korean born pianist Soowon Seo, at the Manning Entertainment Centre for Wanderlust, a magical musical adventure around the world with music.
Wanderlust will be performed 7pm on Saturday, September 16, and 2pm on Sunday, September 17. Tickets cost $22-43 and are available online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/112339.
Tell me about the origins of Wingsong
Wingsong was started by Telly Bertels in 2005 as a Wingham-based acappella group with a particular love of world music. I took on directing the choir in 2018, but Telly and also Susan Stott are regular co-conductors. It was always and still is a non-auditioned choir, offering the joy of singing to anyone who likes what we do.
How has Wingsong Choir grown over the years?
When I joined in 2007, there were around 15 members. It has grown to about 45. Many people have arrived a little uncertain about their own abilities, but have found their voice by being surrounded and nurtured by the more experienced members. We guide them gently and love watching their confidence grow.
What is Wingsong's Choir most notable achievement to date?
If I can mention three? We have become the regular opening act of the Wingham Music Festival, every year since 2017! We have had success in the Taree Eisteddfods the past two years, being invited back for their Grand Concert! We staged our first Wingsong-only concert late last year, performing two full sets of well-rehearsed songs and raising over $4000 for Doctors Without Borders!
How does Wingsong Choir incorporate the community ethos in their performances?
Our members voluntarily support a wide variety of community events, fundraisers, and campaigns for positive change, by responding to invitations to perform. We have appeared in fire-affect communities, multi-cultural events, country fairs, First Nations events, schools, environment campaigns, neighbourhood centres, and many charitable fundraisers.
Why is the Wanderlust performance important to Wingsong Choir?
Whilst we have supported visiting musicians before, I feel this is a special honour and opportunity for Wingsong to share a stage with artists of such a high calibre. As well as sharing a passion for global music, violinist Harmonnia Junus and I agree there is a place for community-based music to be heard alongside the classically trained virtuosity of professionals like herself and pianist Soowon Seo. Music is for everyone, and we are so excited to be actually collaborating on some of our songs!
Why should the Manning community support Wanderlust? What will they gain/benefit from coming to see the performance?
Wanderlust simply has a brilliant line up of songs and pieces that will bring pure joy and wonderment to the audience. Harmonnia and Soowon will amaze you with some scintillating performances by great composers such as Gershwin, Piazzolla, Debussy and Australia's own Elena Kats-Chernin. Wingsong will delight you with folk and traditional songs from different parts of the world as well as acknowledging our own. All this in our beautiful new Flett Studio of the Manning Entertainment Centre
