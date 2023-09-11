Manning River Times
Council

The reference group is the first action to be delivered from the recently adopted MidCoast Aboriginal Action Plan

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:00am
Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has extended an invitation to local First Nations people to nominate for its first Aboriginal reference group.

