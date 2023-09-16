Power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, which like the DB12 Coupe, features a range of shift strategies complimenting each of the dynamic driving modes. The Volante also uses the same shortened Final Drive Ratio to maximise in-gear punch and Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) . With four-stage ESC and a choice of five pre-defined dynamic modes, the DB12 Volante allows the driver to precisely tailor its behaviour.