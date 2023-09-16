ASTON Martin is proud to introduce the new DB12 Volante.
Companion to the recently introduced DB12 Coupe - the first in the marque's next generation of sports cars - this open-top model combines spectacular Super Tourer performance and handling with the irresistible sensory thrills of roof-down driving.
Developed in parallel with its Coupe stablemate, DB12 Volante boasts the same game-changing design, engineering and technology advances made by this latest evolution of Aston Martin's most distinguished nameplate.
The Volante's performance credentials speak for themselves. Best-in-class potency from its 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine endows DB12 Volante with formidable performance. Some specs: class-leading 500Kw/671bhp at 6000rpm and 800Nm/590lb ft between 2750-6000rpm, this exceptional hand-built engine features modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger turbos, and increased cooling to achieve an increase in output of 34 per cent compared with the DB11.
Accelerating from 0-100kph in 3.7 and powering on to a top speed of 325kph, the DB12 Volante's performance is truly breathtaking.
Power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, which like the DB12 Coupe, features a range of shift strategies complimenting each of the dynamic driving modes. The Volante also uses the same shortened Final Drive Ratio to maximise in-gear punch and Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) . With four-stage ESC and a choice of five pre-defined dynamic modes, the DB12 Volante allows the driver to precisely tailor its behaviour.
Production of DB12 Volante is due to commence in Q3 of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2023.
Price is not mentioned in the news release.
The Aston Martin DB12 Volante by true definition is a dream car for the few.
