Keeping our community safe and informed

Covering natural disasters was on the agenda this week. We as a group of editors across the non-daily sites in NSW and Victoria learned of a new online tool, a live blog, to keep our communities up to date should a bushfire emergency develop as it did in 2019.
All information related to bushfires and any other natural disaster are provided free on all our websites, of course. Our priority is keeping our communities safe and informed.
We still have vivid memories of spring 2019. On the Mid North Coast the fire season had started in August and built to a crescendo by early November. We lived in a permanent smoke haze and on days of extreme danger, had no idea how close the fires were as infrastructure that provided that information had been destroyed by fire.
On November 8 of that year, Hillville resident Rodney O'Regan sent me a photo via social media showing a thin stream of smoke coming from a clump of trees near his home. A few hours later, the "Hillville bushfire" as it came to be known had become a fire storm. The fire burnt through to Possum Brush in the south and would go on to cross the Pacific Highway and make its way to the beach at Old Bar and Wallabi Point leaving behind it a path of destruction.
At 4pm that day, Taree's CBD was deserted, people were told to go home and protect their properties. I walked up to Pulteney Street and looked across the river (that's my picture above). I had never seen a fire storm before but knew its name as soon as I saw it. And inside that storm were people and volunteers trying to protect their properties.
2019 was the Manning Valley's biggest ever bushfire season. Since then, wet seasons have meant a build up of fuel. And of further concern is the change in weather pattern, El Nino, which in a matter of weeks has seen our paddocks and gardens dry out significantly.
Local brigades want to us prepare now. Many, like Tinonee RFS and Lansdowne RFS are helping their communities get ready with open days and advice on preparing their Bushfire Survival Plan.
History has taught us to plan to survive.
Keep safe.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
