Manning River Times

Keeping our community safe and informed

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keeping our community safe and informed
Keeping our community safe and informed

Covering natural disasters was on the agenda this week. We as a group of editors across the non-daily sites in NSW and Victoria learned of a new online tool, a live blog, to keep our communities up to date should a bushfire emergency develop as it did in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.