Keeping our community safe and informed

On November 8 of that year, Hillville resident Rodney O'Regan sent me a photo via social media showing a thin stream of smoke coming from a clump of trees near his home. A few hours later, the "Hillville bushfire" as it came to be known had become a fire storm. The fire burnt through to Possum Brush in the south and would go on to cross the Pacific Highway and make its way to the beach at Old Bar and Wallabi Point leaving behind it a path of destruction.