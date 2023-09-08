Aussie Ark's hand-raised brush-tailed rock-wallaby Rocket is now officially grown up, and has been released into one of the organisation's brand new enclosures.
It's time for Rocket to start 'living the high life' in the alpine paradise of the Barrington Tops facility, operations manager Dean Reid said.
Mr Reid first started hand-raising Rocket in April and is thrilled with Rocket's progress from joey into adulthood.
"Today is an emotional day for me; I'm really happy but also a little bit sad," Mr Reid said.
"It's been a long journey to get Rocket to this point, and when you've hand-raised an animal you get attached to them. But they belong out here, living a 'wild' life. This is what Aussie Ark does, and it does it really well."
Wildlife ranger Adam Mowbray helped Mr Reid care for Rocket in the final month pre release, and couldn't agree more.
"Aussie Ark is a conservation organisation that specialises in putting endangered animals back into the wild," Mr Mowbray said. "This has been such a conservation success story for Aussie Ark, and it's been a privilege to be part of."
Rocket is now officially part of the organisation's brush-tailed rock-wallaby breeding and rewilding program. With less than 30,000 of his species left in the wild, the program is globally significant, helping ensure the species doesn't topple into extinction.
Rocket's new enclosure - complete with rocky mound, tree limbs and warm dens - mimics the rocky escarpment of the Great Dividing Range, which is the species' preferred habitat.
"Once Rocket is settled we'll introduce him to a girlfriend," Mr Reid said. "And we hope for many more little Rockets bouncing around in the future!"
About Aussie Ark
As a not-for-profit organisation, Aussie Ark raises the necessary funds to continue its ambitious vision. Investment allows for the construction of captive facilities and predator proof fencing on semi-wild parcels of land. Aussie Ark is a registered environmental organisation and charitable institution under the Australian Charity and Not-for-Profit Commission. Aussie Ark has deductible gift recipient status (DGR status) and is registered for GST purposes. More information at www.aussieark.org.au
