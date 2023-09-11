Manning River Times
Home/News
In Depth

Six councillors were against the DA, while four were in favour

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists impression of proposed 11-storey building in Manning Street. Picture supplied.
Artists impression of proposed 11-storey building in Manning Street. Picture supplied.

A developer will have to go back to the drawing board after councillors again refused an application to construct an 11-storey mixed use building in Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.