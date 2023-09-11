A developer will have to go back to the drawing board after councillors again refused an application to construct an 11-storey mixed use building in Tuncurry.
Six of the councillors attending this month's meeting, held on September 6 rejected the development application, while four were in favour.
It was rejected on the following grounds:
"I have some concerns in regards to public interest. I'm not too sure what we're talking about public interest," Troy Fowler said.
"I'm positive you will find the Tuncurry community would support this development," he said.
Cr Fowler also questioned the use of the word 'undesirable'
"What is undesirable, I don't see this development as undesirable,
"I see it coming out of the 1970s bringing Tuncurry into the future and giving opportunity for businesses and people to come to our local area to live stay and play here.
"We've heard plenty of times in the council meeting from certain councillors we are in a climate of uncertainty.
"We have an opportunity that other councils or other areas will not get.
"We have a major development that wants to come to our area and I would say the reason they want to come to our area is because of what the previous council has done over the last seven years and what they have done moving forward."
When the the proposal was previously debated in August, Cr Dheera Smith was against the project.
"But after studying the application more thoroughly I think medium density proposals here do look to the future," Cr Smith said.
"It is very modern and goes with the best of the building requirements that are out there," she said.
I say to my fellow councillors where's the line at the moment; the line is 30 metres plus 10 per cent and this is above that.- Jeremy Miller
"There's never going to be a perfect solution for downtown, but as Cr Fowler has said we need to move forward. We don't want a ghost town and these developers have made a proposal which actually includes trees in the middle of their forecourt as opposed to another that this council entertained and asked for taking down 68 trees in the Tuncurry nearby area which are habitat trees with lots of birds in them.
"It is in an appropriate place, it is a development where people can walk where they want to walk to, it might even free up other houses for families when older people move to that building in the future.
"Medium density housing is something the Greens support, I support because it is something of the future."
Dr Kathryn Bell, who also supported the DA, said council had in the past approved similar height variations.
"I don't believe that this is not in the public interest, I don't consider it undesirable. I think this is a far better outcome and better design for Tuncurry, for our community, than the original development consent which has physical commencement from 2004."
She said a massive amount of resources had gone into the design and the outcome would basically be wasted.
"We need to give the people of the Mid-Coast area the belief the future is going to be rosy," Cr David West said.
"We spent a lot of money in Tuncurry to make that streetscape look good but it still is not performing simply because they don't have the energy that they need," he said.
"I believe this construction would give the people of Tuncurry and further land developers in the Tuncurry area hope for Tuncurry to take its place in the Mid-Coast as one of the jewels in the community."
Cr Jeremy Miller agreed the building was beautiful and a great addition for Tuncurry, but could not support the DA because of the height.
"I don't accept the argument that the developer has put a lot of money into this so we have to wave it through," he said.
"I think that just says to developers put a lot of money into it, get the plan and do the modelling and come to us with 33, 36 or 38, 40 metres (height).
"Where's the line at the moment? The line is 30 metres plus 10 per cent and this is above that."
Cr Peter Epov said there are a number of factors to balance, and this is the economic benefit, and potentially the social benefit of creating more accommodation.
"However, that accommodation is most likely going to be built by people who can afford to buy units and many of those people are going to come for out-of-town anyway which means we're just going to increase the population and not necessarily address our social and our housing issues per se," he said.
"The other issue is the planning ground.
"The planning grounds are quite clear - as Cr Miller eluded to - it's 10 per cent plus two more per cent above the required standard.
"Now the back story to this is that there have been some discussions and there was an offer put forward to the developer to go one storey less so they met the criteria.
"That would have been a reasonable outcome for all concerned, but I'm sorry, I'm seeing this as greed.
"I'm seeing somebody wanting to push the envelope to squeeze more out and I don't think that is fair or reasonable."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said council was willing to look at a variation.
"They chose to test the will of council," he said. "They have an opportunity to reassess and seek a council redetermination."
