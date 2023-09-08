MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio has issued a statement following allegations of misconduct in relation to the Forster Civic Centre on Channel 9 program, A Current Affair.
"There has been media interest in the development following social media campaigns from sub-contractors who have not been paid for their work on the building," Mr Panuccio said.
"Council is not associated with any non-payments," he said.
"Those who have not been paid were sub-contracted to a contractor to the builder employed by the developer,.
"Any allegations of financial misconduct in relation to the development, as floated by A Current Affair in their story on the development on September 6, are serious and council welcomes any investigation into the matter."
Mr Panuccio said no evidence, complaint or information with respect to this allegation has been received by council.
"Our focus is on delivering the services to the community we have committed to from the start of this project."
Progress on the project, including the financial aspect of the project, has been reported on a monthly basis to the elected councillors and the community.
These reports are publicly available on council's website, along with a history of the project.
Mr Panuccio confirmed that illegal works on a residential building in Forster were being considered through a modification to the existing development approval over the site.
Council will start operating a library, visitor information centre and customer service point from the Forster Civic Centre from October 9.
The move comes following several years of construction and planning on the building that also houses commercial and residential space - known as the Solaris development.
