Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

No evidence, complaint or information with respect to this allegation has been received by council: Adrian Panuccio

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Civic Centre. MidCoast Council picture
Forster Civic Centre. MidCoast Council picture

MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio has issued a statement following allegations of misconduct in relation to the Forster Civic Centre on Channel 9 program, A Current Affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.